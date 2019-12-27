WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s been a warm week in western Mass.
However, our luck might be coming to an end.
It looks like a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and light freezing rain may be heading our way.
It’s the calm before the storm and Public Works crews in West Springfield are preparing for anything headed our way.
“This is a standard operating procedure for us and, you know, we’re ready. We have crews on standby. We actually have, on the sanding crews, we have a foreman and five or six CDL drivers that are available to run the big trucks and we also have four, five smaller trucks," Jeffrey Auer, the West Springfield DPW's Deputy Director of Water, tells us.
Western Mass has already seen the first major snow storm of the season and Jeffrey tells Western Mass News they've been keeping supplies stocked up for weeks.
“Actually we started before Christmas. We brought in about 1,200 tons of salt and today, we’re bringing in more salt. We brought 200 today and another 6 or 800 to come," explained Auer.
The Winter weather coming from Sunday leading into Tuesday morning could leave some roads with dangerous conditions.
“And we’re going to be covering it, because there’s going to be some rain, mixed weather, and we’re preparing for basic. Sunday I think is going to be the worst day that we may have some calls," stated Auer.
The town also designates an employee with a snow phone for any emergencies.
While the season is just starting, Auer says he is hopeful the town is in good standing with the amount of salt they have received.
“I don’t know 100% what comes our way, but I think this will probably do it, but that’s being optimistic," added Auer.
Auer says there’s a lot of team work involved and months of preparation to get to this level of readiness.
Just today, they received half a million pounds of salt.
