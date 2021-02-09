SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our winter blast team coverage continued after checking in with local public works crews.
We talked to local towns who said they will start plowing when the snow piles to at least three inches.
“Go home and shovel some of this,” Springfield resident Charlie Gallacher said.
Gallacher was like many in western Mass. who geared up to deal with the messy snow conditions.
“It’s not bad so far, you can definitely tell the roads are getting slippery,” Gallacher said.
The roads were definitely slippery and slushy. Springfield Public Works crews had been out for the better part of Tuesday spreading salt on the roads.
“If we start getting more snow and it lasts. If it gets to three inches, then we will have to convert over to a plowing operation,” Springfield Deputy Director of Operations Vinny Desantis said.
A parking ban has been in effect in Springfield since Sunday's storm.
When cars are parked on the streets, it makes it difficult for crews to do their job.
As the plows head out, the city cracks down on ticketing and towing.
“Sometimes we can’t even get our truck down the street if they are on both sides, and especially some of our larger dump trucks, they are just not going to get through,” Desantis said.
Western Mass News found similar snow operations over in Chicopee.
Crews treated the roads to slow the buildup of snow.
The DPW Superintendent said they discourage street parking as well.
“We do have a parking ban in place if we have to plow and have to have some cars move, but we are not doing a formal tow operation this time around,” Chicopee DPW Superintendent said.
Springfield DPW crews said they find most of the parking issues in areas where there is multi-family housing.
There's a $50 fine for a parking ban violation, and a tow can cost an extra $120.
