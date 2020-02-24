NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Drug Addiction Recovery Team (DART) is preparing to expand its program into Hampden County.
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 new communities are joining the service that began in Northampton.
This program started three years ago and now with grant funding, it is helping people with addiction across Hampshire County.
Tonight, Western Mass News spoke with Emily Ligawiec, who has been six months sober and is turning her life around.
And that's partly because of the DART program.
"I am recovering which is a never-ending process but I am happy," Ligawiec said.
Ligawiec told us openly about her battle with addiction.
"10 years ago I started with icy codeine addiction which switched to heroin about 2 or three years ago...I was at a pretty terrible place in my life I was at such a low point I had gone from being a career professional to stealing my mothers vehicles running in the streets stealing from my family my friends basically on a downward spiral in a deep drug addiction," Ligawiec explained.
Ligawiec said her family turned to the Ware Police Department for help.
That's when Officer John Cacela who is part of the DART, stepped in.
"He was resilient he never gave up on me he approached me several times continued to come to my home to check up on me," Ligawiec said.
"I do remember going to her house a lot and getting kind getting the brush off a little bit because this is new and weird for people to get a cop to say he I want to help you with your addiction," Officer Cacela said.
Officer Cacela said he joined the outreach program in 2018.
He starts by identifying people who either have overdosed or are at risk.
Then he gives people with substance abuse issues, harm reduction tips.
"There are some harm reduction techniques we do share like be aware of your tolerance it can change in 72 hours of you are going to use alone how you should do it to do it safely if you do do that information about mixing drugs and also to be aware of the purity on certain drugs because fentanyl is pretty much in everything now," Officer Cacela explained.
DART also has recovery coaches like Susan Daley, who said she understands what addicts are going through...
You see, she is recovering from addiction herself.
"I will meet with a person and they are ashamed and they don't have anybody to talk to about the problems that they are going through so I am there for them I am always there for them," Daley explained.
Meantime, Ligawiec said she is thankful for the outreach program that has helped give her back her life.
She said its never too late to ask for help.
"My message to someone who is using you know oftentimes I felt like I couldn't stop. I have had friends of all walks of life who have been involved with drugs and that doesn't make you less than anybody else it just means you have a problem and you need help," Ligawiec said.
According to the National Institute on Drug abuse in 2019 Massachusetts ranked among the top ten states with the highest rates of drug overdose deaths involving opioids.
This program hopes to help change those statistics.
