SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- As the state continues to loosen coronavirus regulations, the economic impact of the virus is still being felt by many households leaving many wondering if more stimulus money will be coming to their doors.
A local expert said there is a time crunch for a decision to be made for stimulus money to be given out this summer.
“There’s a bit of a time crunch,” Western New England University Associate Professor of Economics Karl Petrick said.
President Donald Trump has opened the door to the possibility of another round of stimulus checks, saying there will be another package and it would be very generous.
But Petrick said over the phone that it may be a while until citizens receive a check.
“If the White House wants to create something new, that’s going to take a lot of time,” Petrick said.
He said the fastest way to get stimulus money into the pockets of Americans is for the Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which has already been passed by the House. Senate Republicans were quick to dismiss the $3 trillion package, but are in negotiations with the House.
He said with Congress heading into its July vacation, delays are likely.
“If they don’t want to take this up literally in the next week or so, it’s unlikely anything would get past until the end of July, which means August, September maybe before this money comes,” he said.
He said time is of the essence.
“These delays will not benefit the American people if they want to take up an existing package plan, and there are some on the Senate side as well,” he said. “They might get this done on a timely basis and people won’t feel the pinch of suddenly seeing a big decrease in the amount of money they’re getting in unemployment benefits and stuff like that.”
Petrick said if a stimulus package is in the works from scratch, it’ll be a later date.
“The timeline would be early fall before you see the money, if at all, and of course that’s going to be very disruptive for a lot of households,” he said.
Earlier this month, Trump had said he wanted to help restaurants and various parts of the entertainment industry.
