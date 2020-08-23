SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts has been approved for a federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to help with income for residents unemployed by the coronavirus pandemic. But a local expert has concerns about the program.
The FEMA grant will provide unemployed workers with an additional $300 a week on top of their weekly unemployment benefits from the state.
But local financial expert, Richard Pelletier, told Western Mass News he has many concerns about the grant and how it will financially affect unemployed workers.
"The downstream [will] come January 1, people who don’t set aside the taxes are going to find that Santa Claus giving them the money today is going to turn into the grump on January 1, 2021, when they want to collect those taxes," Pelletier explained.
To qualify for the aid, you must be unemployed before August 1 of this year, and you must be receiving at least $100 already in weekly unemployment money from the state.
This grant comes as Massachusetts has the highest unemployment rate in the nation. The July jobless rate was over 16, but with many families still struggling, Pelletier said this new grant can create chaos.
"The people who need it desperately aren’t getting it as quickly as they need, and the ones who don’t need it desperately are probably getting a heck of a lot more money than they need," he said. "Like everything the government does quickly, it can get pretty sloppy."
All eyes are still on the House and Senate to reach an agreement on a new stimulus package. As of now, it’s still unclear when FEMA payments will hit people's bank accounts.
