SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump has yet to sign the $900-billion stimulus package, which currently has $600 in direct payments for millions of Americans.
As the nation waits for the president to sign the stimulus package, a government shutdown looms, and assistance programs are about to run out.
The president has until midnight on Monday night to sign the stimulus package and the government spending bill before a potential government shutdown.
Now programs that run out of funding if the stimulus bill isn’t signed include extended unemployment benefits and the eviction moratorium, as millions of Americans are behind on rent. Some could face the threat of eviction on New Year’s Day.
Karl Petrick, an economics professor at Western New England University, told Western Mass News that once the eviction moratorium runs out, landlords can easily kick people out of their housing.
"If landlords want to without that relief, they could easily do it, whether they would or not. Some states have tried to put in their little package alongside it," he explained. "That's difficult at a time state budget are being badly hit by this pandemic. The federal government has no such restriction. They can help."
The president held off on signing the bill because he said he wants Americans to get $2,000 checks.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to have the House vote on a stand-alone bill for $2,000 in stimulus checks on Monday.
Coming up at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, learn how unemployment benefits running out could impact millions of Americans, including many here in western Mass.
