SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For a second straight day, stocks take a tumble, this time ending the day down more than 545 points.
On Wednesday, the Dow plunged 832 points, forcing investors to ask the larger question of when will we see a turn-around and what could this could mean long term.
Even with two straight plunging days on the market, many analysts are taking a wait-and-see attitude, advising investors not to panic and to stay the course.
Jittery investors are waiting and watching the market after yesterday's 3.2 percent drop on the Dow, and one percent adjustment on the tech-heavy Nasdaq.
"In a way, yesterday was a perfect storm," said Western New England University economics professor Karl Petrick.
Petrick told Western Mass News that as the Federal Reserve raises rates to prevent runaway inflation, investors are getting increasingly nervous and Wednesday, those concerns came to a head.
"In some respect, yesterday, it seemed to be for the first time the market said 'Hmmm, maybe those interest rates are a problem' and reacted accordingly and started selling stocks," Petrick explained.
Rising interest rates, Petrick said, in turn increase borrowing costs for households and businesses, also shaking investor confidence.
"Interest rates have been going up and that has been a concern for business because as interest rates go up, it's more expensive to borrow or pay loans you've already got," Petrick added.
Now, Petrick said, combine worries over interest rates with recent concerns over trade.
"The other reason, and this is why the technology stocks were particularly hard hit, was our ongoing trade war with China...because the tech companies, Apple, etc., use China as a manufacturing hub," Petrick noted.
It's never a good idea, Petrick said, to panic when it comes to the stock market.
"I wouldn't change a thing because of yesterday. It's a short term blip and things will adjust accordingly. It's not reason to panic, yet," Petrick said.
Don't panic is what most analysts are advising. Some even suggested today that we should expect the market to not only recover, but to make new highs going into next year.
