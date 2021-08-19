SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Efforts are underway in western Mass. and across the state to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti over the weekend that has killed nearly two thousand people.
Now, the country faces heavy rain and mudslides from tropical storm Grace just one month after their President was assassinated. Western Mass News learned what is being done locally to assist.
"Haiti... has been a nation of concern since about 2010," said Stephen Thee, the lead pastor of Bethany Assembly of God in Agawam.
In recent months, the country of Haiti has been hit with several natural disasters and political turmoil, reasons why Pastor Thee and his parishioners feel compelled to help.
"With the more recent natural disasters we wanted to at least partner with an organization, who we know is on the ground there and is reputable, so we know the resources we send are put to good use," said Thee.
So, they partnered with the national organization, Convoy of Hope.
Western Mass News spoke with Ethan Forhetz, the vice president of Convoy of Hope about how the donations from the Bethany Assembly of God will help them and help Haiti.
"We can depend on the army of churches, like Bethany, they already have the tree ready to go, so when something happens, they can get on the horn and say 'Convoy of Hope is coming in with a truckload of supplies,' we get our people ready to hand them out to people who need them," said Forhetz.
So far, the Convoy of Hope has handed out more than three million meals.
"More than 500 children are displaced because of this earthquake, so what were doing is providing food, water, lanterns, medical supplies, hygiene kits, tarps for people, sheltering things like tents so they're able to get out of the elements and just have hope, which is what they really need right now," said Forhetz.
The efforts to help in western Mass. do not stop there. Over in Adams, The Haiti Plunge, a nonprofit, has been helping Haiti since 1984. Focusing on nine rural communities in the country.
Western Mass News spoke with Sister Eunice Tassone, executive director of The Haiti Plunge. She said providing help for Haiti has been their mission for the past 37 years.
"We're non-stop. Right now we've been doing food relief and medical. We're just trying to keep our nine villages on survival mode...They're actually still feeling the aftershocks and now we're deadline with tropical storm Grace it's just one disaster after another. Haiti is a magnate for any natural disaster out there," said Tassone.
Information on how you can help could be found below:
