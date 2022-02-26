SPINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Local efforts are underway to assist people in Ukraine as Russian troops press closer to the capital.
We caught up with two people here in western Mass. leading efforts to help citizens in need halfway across the world.
“We cannot lose hope and we pray and trust in god and everything. We hope that the people in Ukraine get the help that they need,” said Tanya Shvyryd a Springfield College student
Shvyryd, a western Massachusetts native, was in Ukraine as recently as last month on a missionary group trip to assist those in need. She said missionary group has now joined forces again to help Ukrainian refugees as the Russian military continues to invade the country.
“We are accepting funds through donations through Venmo and cash app and we are sending that directly to a contact in Poland and they are on the ground they are buying supplies and shipments they have basically these big semi-trucks that they bring these things to the border,” said Shvyryd.
Shvyrd said their group contacts in Poland are helping bring Ukrainian refugees to local churches to find them a temporary home. They are also accepting clothes, non-perishables, and medical supplies at full gospel church in Westfield to ship to Poland, where their contacts remain.
“So we have people on ground there and they’re going to be bringing it to the border to help refugees in Ukraine…a lot of us have family there so it’s close to home,” said Shvyryd.
Over in Ludlow at Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church Father Krip said they are also collecting donations to help the Ukrainian military and citizens. He says they continue to pray for peace, as many of his relatives are still living in Ukraine.
“In war there is no winner or loser there will be injuries and death on both sides and death is never a good thing so it’s better to start peace,” said Father Andy Krip.
A support gathering for Ukraine will also be held tomorrow in Ludlow outside of Father Krip's church on Newbury Street as well as Saint Michael’s Parish in East Longmeadow at 4:00. Donations can be accepted at Full Gospel Church at 110 Union Street in Westfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.