SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Our team coverage continues as Russian troops push deeper into Ukraine and tensions continue to rise. People all over the world, including here in western Massachusetts, are showing their support for Ukraine.
Earlier Sunday, a prayer service was held at a church in East Longmeadow where community members gathered to express their solidarity with Ukraine.
“We embrace prayer that is often hard to embrace in life because of the business and that is the prayer of listening and bring our hearts to Christ and loving those in Ukraine,” said Father Wayne Biernat.
Dozens of people came together at Saint Michaels Parish in East Longmeadow on Sunday, as part of a eucharistic adoration service to show their support for Ukrainian citizens as tensions escalate with Russia.
“Today we are holding a eucharist adoration for the people of Ukraine just to show our solidarity to show that we support them and also they are showing extreme bravery and courage while we can’t do something physically in this moment what we can do is offer our prayers,” said Beth Chase, pastoral minister of Saint Michael’s Parish.
Pastoral Minister Beth Chase told Western Mass News that she felt compelled to hold an adoration service as soon as possible, where attendees sit in silence and pray. This local gathering comes on the heels of Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on increased alert as Russian troops continue to invade Ukraine. Chase said her church is also working on setting up a process for donations to be sent to the people of Ukraine.
“Right now, regarding donations we’re looking into the best way that we can help we don’t want to do something that’s just going to sit somewhere not moving so we will be looking into the best way to help them,” said Chase.
Chase added that she hopes her church's prayer service is sending strength to those who need it most.
“This is a war that neither Ukraine or people of Russia want, and nobody wants this. this could affect all of us throughout the world and this is a peaceful nation, and we want the fighting to end,” said Chase.
Other groups here in western Mass are accepting donations to be provided to Ukrainian citizens and military. Donations accepted at Full Gospel Church in Westfield and Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ludlow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.