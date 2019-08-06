SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know that the mass shooter in El Paso wrote a manifesto where he says he was targeting Latinos in an effort to stop the "Hispanic invasion in Texas", but one woman we spoke with tonight says she's proud of her heritage and she won't let this shooting change how she feels.
"I was really freaked out all of Saturday and I was just, honestly, crying and talking to people on the phone for most of the weekend," El Paso native Leslie Abraham tells us.
For Leslie Abraham, Saturday's mass shooting at a Wal-Mart that left twenty-two people dead is personal.
She watched as her hometown became the center of national attention.
"I don't often feel unsafe, but, after that, I feel I'm like, even though it didn't happen here, it's just I don't know. It could happen anywhere," stated Abraham.
She tells Western Mass News that, when she learned about the shooter's motivation behind his actions, she says it didn't make sense.
"El Paso, specifically, it's such a bicultural, bi-national area, and, to act like this is a new invasion of immigrants, that's just wrong. It is just not true, because, like, El Paso has been mostly Latino forever, since the city's existence. It used to be Mexico, so, if you knew U.S. history, it wouldn't make any sense," continued Abraham.
As a person proud of her Mexican heritage, she says she can't help but feel upset.
"It was pretty devastating to know that this intense act of violence was specifically because we're brown, because it's a very Latino city, and to know that someone has so much hate just for us existing is devastating," added Abraham.
Leslie emphasized to us that anyone who lives in El Paso knows that no one in the community would carry out a mass shooting.
She too is mourning after telling Western Mass News that her best friend's aunt was one of the victims.
