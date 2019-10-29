SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are one week away from election day. Voters will be deciding local races this year.
City officials are busy at work getting ready for election day on November 5.
In Springfield, so far, close to 500 people have requested absentee ballots and about 50 or 60 of those have been done in the office.
"A week out from the election, we are seeing an uptick in terms of absentee voting, especially the in-office voting. We have people pretty much all week just coming in casting ballots," said Springfield election commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez.
Oyola-Lopez told Western Mass News that the city has tested all the voting equipment that will go out to polling locations.
"They can go to 41 different locutions that house 64 precincts throughout the city for our 17 neighborhoods," Oyola-Lopez added.
Voters in communities across western Massachusetts will choose winners in municipal races and selective ballot questions.
Western Mass News is digging deeper with a look at match-ups for mayor.
In Springfield, incumbent Mayor Domenic Sarno faces community organizer Yolanda Cancel.
There are three open races for mayor locally, including in Chicopee, where city council president John Vieau will face-off against former police officer and Chicopee Comp vice principal Joseph Morissette.
In Greenfield, the race for mayor is between city councilor Sheila Gilmour and former school committee member Roxann Wedegartner.
In Westfield, current state Senator Donald Humason is going head-to-head against Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe.
Oyala-Lopez said her office is busy making sure everything is ready for Novembers 5.
"It’s making sure everything is done, ah, certain timing right before the election and we can't ever be too prepared on election day. We are here at 5 in the morning to make sure that we are prepared for everything if it goes awry," Oyala-Lopez explained.
No matter what community you live in, planning ahead makes voting easier.
"We want voters to know that we are here before the election and their best bet is to be ready and prepared for election day, so we ask for people to call us, you know, call us and come in and figure out if you want to see a sample ballot," Oyala-Lopez said.
Again, voting is next Tuesday. Absentee ballots will be accepted until Monday at noon.
