Local electrician helps complete unfinished work in Springfield home

SPRINGFIED, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For over a year, a Springfield family has been looking for their contractor to complete work on their home, or their money back.

From the last check, the family is out $9,000, and the contractor unreachable.

Now, there’s hope on the horizon.It's just crazy. It's crazy on how someone can do that to someone. How can you sleep at night, how can you live with yourself?" asked Edite Fragoso-Sheldon.

Last month, Edite Fragoso-Sheldon showed Western Mass News the situation in her Springfield home.

Repairs on her 83-year-old mother’s bathroom still not complete, more than one year after she paid a contractor to do the work, who has since disappeared.

After seeing our story last week, another local contractor has stepped in to help.

Adam Riley is an electrician out of Feeding Hills.

He and his brother lent their tools, supplies, and time to western Massachusetts residents in need, free of charge.

"The electrical is not even done correctly one bit. You plug anything in to that bathroom and it's linked to other bedrooms, possibly the kitchen and living room," said Riley.

Springfield woman waits for answers over bathroom repairs SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman paid a contractor to fix her mother's bath…

"You want what's called ground fault protection near all of your sinks, outside, unfinished basements. There wasn't any of that," Riley continued.

On Monday morning, Adam's work began.

"Brand new vent fans, venting outside, brand new circuits back to the electrical panel, new wiring, switches, outlets, the whole thing," Riley added.

Finishing the job left behind by Jose Dias, a contractor who lost his license to practice back in 2015.

According to the attorney general, Dias has at least six more similar complaints against him.

Riley said he isn't doing this for recognition, but rather for the greater good of a profession that he says is littered with bad apples.

"Maybe this will kind of get the word out there for all the bad contractors to kind of back off, or stop, or drive them out of the field," Riley noted.

The Fragoso family told Western Mass News they're grateful for the work that Adam and his brother are doing.

The Fragoso's said they have yet to hear from the attorney general more than a year later regarding their refund and what next they can do with their claim.