SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Doctors in at least one local emergency room said they have never before seen the number of flu cases that they are seeing right now.
Mercy Medical Center said on average, about 250 patients are coming in each day, complaining of flu-like symptoms.
A number they said is unprecedented.
Western Mass News dug deeper on what doctors are seeing, and why some symptoms aren't what you'd think is typical for the flu.
Doctors locally and at the state level said the tricky part of this flu season is that usually, one particular strain of the flu, "A" or "B" is prevalent.
However, this year, they are seeing both...each of which can present in entirely different ways.
Emergency medicine Doctor Louis Durkin at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield said this flu season, is like no other.
"Our daily volume has gone from about 200 to 250 every single day and our admission number is high, the highest its ever been," Dr. Durkin said.
And the numbers, he said, aren't giving signs of letting up, why?
Doctor Durkin told Western Mass News, usually they tend to see one predominant strain of the flu, 'A' or 'B'...this year, they're seeing both, equally.
The symptoms of which, can be very different.
"This year tends to have more of the respiratory symptoms. A lot of coughing oftentimes leads to pneumonia with the high fevers and body aches. Influenza b can have some of that but typically is more of a GI illness with diarrhea occasionally nausea and vomiting and is not quite as bad on the respiratory spectrum," Dr. Durkin said.
Basically, doctors said some patients with the b strain may not start with typical symptoms like a telltale high fever.
"It is important to realize that the flu can present and look just like the common cold, very mild but it can become severe," Dr. Durkin explained.
The earlier you recognize it might just be a little more than a cold...he said...the earlier you can get treated then the better.
The test is a simple nasal swab and the treatment for some is anti-viral medication, Tamiflu.
"It decreases the duration of symptoms and can decrease the severity of symptoms. Both are very important. If you have the full-on flu spectrum even decreasing it for a day, it's worth it," Dr. Durkin said.
The best defense, even now in February, he said is getting the flu vaccine, if you haven't already.
The CDC said the flu season can peak by February, about this time, however, right now some estimate it could linger into May.
Plenty of time, doctors said, to get a flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.