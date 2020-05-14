SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- Another 3 million Americans applied for first-time unemployment benefits last week.
Western Mass News looked into what jobs are out there and why you should take advantage of the openings now before unemployment runs out.
Over 36 million Americans are now unemployed due to the financial crisis from the coronavirus pandemic
"The only way this economy starts is if we have people to start it back up again," said Summit Careers' president Bryan Picard.
Picard told Western Mass News via Facetime on Thursday that they have a ton of jobs open in all sorts of fields.
"We have everything from warehousing entry-level that doesn't require any experience - machine operation," Picard explained.
As well as sales - and managerial positions - and lots of needed jobs in the medical sector
"We have a ton of CNA positions paying high money - nursing positions available," Picard noted.
He said there's just about every position open and even more of an incentive to apply right now
"There's hazard pay they would qualify for directly from the employers as well as retention bonuses from us," Picard explained.
Picard told us the majority of positions are offering hazard pay - and despite economic turmoil, there has not been a decrease in salary offerings.
"Currently what we're seeing is that pay has at least stayed the same if not gone up," Picard said.
He also said that's because companies need the talent - but despite that - Summit Careers is struggling to fill positions...
Picard said its a combination of fear and the amount of aid being given by the federal government to offset the financial burden.
"In the coming month or so that battle for talent is going to disappear so right now is the best time to sign an employment contract," Picard explained.
The reason - that an extra $600 per week boost in unemployment benefits established under the cares act is set to end on July 31.
For more information on job postings through Summit Careers, CLICK HERE.
