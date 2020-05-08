HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the country's highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression - many of those laid off or furloughed are hoping their employers will bring them back shortly.
Others are now looking for new opportunities.
Western Mass News spoke to a Springfield resident who had been laid off but got some encouraging news.
"I was working for a lawn care company and I was laid off because of COVID-19," said Springfield resident Justin Breitung.
Breitung - like millions of people across the nation - lost his job when the pandemic broke out.
"It was scary I have a family I have to take care of I had no choice but to think about the long-term and what’s going on down the road," Breitung explained.
He also said he started a new job at the beginning of March - and less than 4 weeks later - he was back to square one.
"I was stressed out for a long time I didn't know if my job was going to call me back," Breitung said.
But Thursday, he said his employer called him and said he would be hired back this summer - a relief he said is like no other.
But economists told Western Mass News not everyone will be as lucky - as 40 percent of people furloughed are expected to not be rehired.
"Quite a few employers are hiring across all industry sectors," said Masshire Franklin, Hampshire Career Center Teri Anderson.
Anderson told us over the phone that there is hope for people searching for jobs right now.
"There are jobs in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, the public schools, and colleges are hiring for the fall semester, there are many social service assistance jobs," Anderson explained.
She also said people can go online and search for job postings on their website.
There are also online workshops on resume building and writing cover letters.
Anderson told us they are preparing for a busy few months.
"We’re starting to get calls from people who are starting their work search for a new job and we expect that that will increase over time," Anderson noted.
