HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With non-essential businesses closed throughout the state - many residents have lost their jobs or have been furloughed.
Some may think companies are not hiring, but Western Mass News is digging deeper by looking into where you can apply if you need a job.
Big corporations like Walmart and CVS are still hiring and local businesses are too.
Western Mass News spoke with MassHire Holyoke Career Center to see how they can help you get a job if you need one.
Western Mass News spoke with the President and CEO David Gadaire of MassHire Holyoke about what people can do.
"This will pass eventually and how we come out of it, you could get a leg in by getting a job," Gadaire said.
More than 400,000 people have filed for unemployment in the State of Massachusetts.
Leaving many concerned about how to find a job during the coronavirus pandemic.
"If you were looking for a job that you would do online we have an orientation. You would go through that [and] you would get contacted by a career counselor and you would send them a resume. We would start working with you visually either through Facebook, Facetime, or Zoom or one of the platforms available and we would do some assessment about your job readiness. Then [we would] try to get you forwarded it to the right company," Gadaire explained.
Many companies may be downsizing but certain businesses are up-sizing as well.
"The manufacturers that are up-scaling to produce the personal protective gear they’ve been hiring fairly quickly," Gadaire said.
Here is a list of some companies in the surrounding area that are hiring:
- B-Fair
- Community Health
- YWCA
- MGM
- Westover Job Corp.
- Harris Rebar
LinkedIn is another alternative to job search where you can download the app and select jobs on the right-hand corner, then input where you would like to work.
You can see here the job postings that were put up in the last 24 hours.
Gadiaire has advice for anyone applying for a job.
"If you’re applying for a very specific job, do you wanna look at a job posting and see where you align with that posting and make sure your cover letter and resume reflects that. If you’re applying just kind of generally, do you want to make sure your cover letter and resume highlights what you bring to the table," Gadiaire noted.
MassHire Holyoke is holding a job fair at the end of the month that will be virtual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.