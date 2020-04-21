SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic has created stress for all of us, but especially for first responders who are dealing with patients in person.
Some EMTs in western Massachusetts have been deployed to New York to help with their high number of emergency calls.
Massachusetts is now considered a ‘hot spot’ as COVID-19 cases surge, but according to American Medical Response, 911 calls in the Springfield area are down.
“Interestingly enough, calls in the Springfield area have actually dropped 30 percent from what we normally see,” said Chris Stawasz with American Medical Response.
That's why AMR has been able to send seven ambulances and 14 workers from western Massachusetts to New York City for additional assistance there.
“In New York City, in particular, they have broken some records on the number of EMS calls they’ve responded to in a single day. It’s very different than what we are experiencing here in Massachusetts, not really sure why, but it’s really brought the system to the maximum point, which is why they reached out to FEMA for assistance, so they can rotate their crews off and make sure they are well and have ample supplies,” Stawasz added.
It’s forcing these EMS workers to adjust and adapt to new surroundings.
“They’ve seen some pretty interesting things in the community. Obviously, it’s a new community, so you got to learn how to get around, how the system works, where the hospitals are. You’re meeting new people, working with new people,” Stawasz noted.
Stawasz told Western Mass News that although calls are down here, EMS workers still consider each person ‘at-risk’ before they approach.
“EMS workers are usually really good at following PPE guidelines because we deal with a lot of infectious diseases on a regular basis anyway - things like TB and HIV and all those other issues that are still out there - so for us, it’s always a good exercise to practice safe personal protective equipment use,” Stawasz said.
The six feet of distance doesn’t apply to these first responders, but AMR said they are screening their employees and asking questions before their shifts begin to make sure they can provide the best level of care.
“Generally, It’s two, but with a sicker patient, sometimes it could be three or four depending on the level of care that we need to provide. Everyone is wearing a mask and everyone is wearing proper personal protective equipment,” Stawasz said.
In addition to the proper precautions being taken, AMR in Springfield is relying on their therapy dog, Freddie, who we first featured on Western Mass News in January.
“Freddie, our labordoodle, is great. He walks into the room or trots into the room and it brings a smile to everybody’s face,” Stawasz noted.
They also want to thank the community for their unwavering support they receive daily.
“We can’t say enough how much the community has embraced all of the first responders and public safety people that are there so other people don’t have to be,” Stawasz said.
