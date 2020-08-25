SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Those who have any time outside lately, they’re undoubtedly noticed an increase in bee activity, specifically yellow jackets.
Local entomologists said they can be found in nests under the lawn or in a crevice on a home.
“The yellow jackets have really been coming on strong over this last week,” said Bob Russel, entomologist at American Pest Solutions. “We call it yellow jacket response time, because we get calls two, three, four calls a day minimum of people who are finding developing yellow jacket colonies on their property and around their homes.”
Russell said now is when homeowners need to be vigilant.
“Now that the colonies have developed to the numbers where they're noticed, I mean, they start out with one bee and then slowly grow the colony size, and as that colony gets larger in august, that's when people start to detect them.”
Russell said they can nest in many places including a cavity in a home and the ground.
“An unsuspecting landscaper, homeowner cleaning up their yard, cutting their lawn will run over it or step on it or weed there and end of sending an alarm to the next and 50 of them will come out to defend the nest and they can sting you multiple times each one,” he said.
If they appear to be acting erratically, there's a reason.
“Now you have this high number of workers in the colonies and multiple colonies, and they're all out there trying to gather food to feed the colony and feed the larva stage in the colonies,” he said.
To find the nest, he said to look for what he calls traffic.
“If you see more than one or two bees flying by in the same direction you might want to look around and look for where they're going,” he said.
He had advice for if the nest presents a safety hazard.
“People can take a chance and work on it themselves, sometimes it’s a simple fix,” he said. “Sometimes it’s much more complicated.”
Whatever is done, he said do not use an insecticide labeled as a repellent because that will only stir up the nest, and never close the opening to the nest.
“If it’s a void nest on your home, don't seal the opening because you will force the bees, what's left inside, into your house, and then you'll call a professional to resolve it and it’s very difficult at that point,” he said.
Unfortunately, he said yellow jacket activity really doesn't let up until October or later. While some cases can be fixed by a homeowner, he suggests for the bigger jobs, it's time to call someone who knows what they're doing.
