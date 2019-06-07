EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new business kicked off tonight in Easthampton, but it's a cause for concern for some city leaders.
Tonight, the owner of Pedal N' Party addresses those concerns.
Pedal N' Party brings riders to local breweries along the Rail Trail.
Some elected officials say they have to look at how it could affect public safety.
Pedal N Party took its first stroll around Easthampton Friday night, attracting its first customers.
The bike has fourteen seats. Ten for people to pedal, and four for others to enjoy the ride.
The trip along the Rail Trail lasts about two and a half hours.
"We're trying to be as safe as possible. Pulling over for everybody, making sure everyone feels comfortable on the trail, and, as of right now, everyone here is having a blast," co-founder Nicholas Vaultrin tells us.
Nicholas Vaultrin started the business with his girlfriend.
He tells Western Mass News that he's heard about a lot of backlash about his business, but he wants the critics to know he's willing to work with them.
"We want to address everything. We're not trying to hide anything. We want everyone to come forward with any problems or concerns, because we want to address them," says Vaultrin.
Easthampton city councilor at large Owen Zaret says the bike concept is new to the city.
He tells Western Mass News:
"We do not have any current permitting process in place for this type of business and our Rail Trail Committee is a volunteer body with no permitting ability, so there is currently no way to permit this business to operate in the city. We are working to acquire all of the information on the local and state level to be best informed."
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle says she wants to work with Vaultrin, but the process takes time.
"Because it involves road ways...that we're doing a reasonable check on public safety, but also just good business practices, but that is not something that turns around in twenty-four hours, and I would say to folks, who are looking at this as a small business owner or someone who is innovative or an entrepreneur, we are a willing partner we are business ready but the readiness of government isn't always timed with the market," says LaChapelle.
Vaultrin says he wants his business to help attract people to Easthampton.
"We have a bachelor party coming in from North Adams, people that I would have never even heard of, and they're going to be staying overnight in these hotels, eating at these restaurants and doing all these activities. That's just revenue coming into the city and it's fun," added Vaultrin.
Vaultrin said that he's currently working with businesses to develop deals for the riders.
As it grows, he hopes to continue to offer new options, even for those who don't drink.
