BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has just received an update from Eversource.
They say, with tens of thousands of people without power on Cape Cod, they are sending all available crews and contractors from western Massachusetts to help.
Eversource tells Western Mass News their crews will stay until the power has been restored, but they are also making sure they still have proper staffing here in western Mass to keep customers safe.
After the National Weather Service reported a tornado touched down in Harwich and South Yarmouth just after noon today, we've obtained footage that shows the roof to the Cape Sands Inn, located in West Yarmouth, was torn off.
Further damage includes downed trees and wires, road closures, and structural damage to homes and businesses.
"It was terrifying. We knew the wind was coming, but for it, for the tree to hit the window was really terrifying," says one eastern Massachusetts resident.
Right now, there are no reports of anyone hurt during this confirmed tornado.
Wind gust of 90 miles per hour were reported in Barnstable.
The National Weather Service and State Emergency Management Agency have been on scene for further assessment, but no information on the tornado's strength has been released.
