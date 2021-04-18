SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
On Monday, Massachusetts residents 16 and older become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But the Johnson and Johnson dose pause is making some nervous about signing up for any shot.
One local health expert said Monday is another step closer to the end of the pandemic, but some people right here in western Mass. are now weighing the pros and cons of getting a shot in their arm.
“Tomorrow signifies a light at the end of the tunnel,” Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts Senior Director of Medical Police Desiree Otenti said.
On Monday, 1.7 million Massachusetts residents become eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine those 16 and older can officially begin pre-registering for a dose.
“It hopefully means the end of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations as more and more people become vaccinated, and eventually, when we are able to vaccinate adolescence and youth, it means the end of the pandemic,” Otenti said.
But with Johnson and Johnson on pause across the nation after reports of a rare yet severe blood clot, some people here in western Mass. are growing more concerned.
“I was thinking about getting the Johnson and Johnson one because it’s a one-shot deal, and it didn’t seem like as many antibodies at once, and it wasn’t as harsh, but after them doing that I’m really apprehensive about doing it at all,” Westfield parent Amanda McGuire said.
McGuire is one of those 1.7 million people eligible on Monday. She said after contracting COVID-19 in November she’s more reluctant about signing up for a shot.
“I was going to get the vaccine, but then everyone who’s gotten the second vaccine has been really sick,” McGuire said.
She said her 8-year-old daughter suffers from epilepsy and kidney problems. While no vaccine has been approved for children yet, she wants to see more research before considering taking her daughter for a dose in the future.
“It’s a double edge sword there’s the pros and cons on those. It’s really hard to know what really to do in all of this,” McGuire explained.
With a growing number of Western Mass News viewers reaching out experiencing cold feet, we took those concerns straight to a local health expert for answers.
Otenti said the J&J pause is a sign of the safety system in place working. She said all vaccines have some side effects, but COVID-19 is worse.
“Everything has risk to it. What you need to look at is that risk versus the benefit and right now the benefit of getting vaccinated even though we don’t have that long term data far, far outweighs the risk of actually getting COVID,” Otenti said.
Those 16 and older can pre-register on the state's vaccine website.
