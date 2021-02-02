SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The snow has stopped falling, and it's time to start shoveling before someone gets hurt on your property.
With the risk for injury, many communities enforce laws on how long you have to clear your sidewalk before facing a fine.
Many walkways in western Mass. were disguised by fluffy white snow Tuesday morning after many communities received roughly a foot of snow, which can create a scene that can be dangerous if not cleared properly.
Western Mass News spoke to one Springfield resident who has made a business out of helping others clear their sidewalks.
“A couple people, I shovel and clear their walkways for them. Little bit of pay, little bit of hustle,” Springfield resident Eric Brown said.
While this homeowner may have to pay for this small service, the price of a fine is far greater.
According to the Springfield Police Department, there is a $50 fine for not clearing your sidewalk within 24 hours of the last flakes falling.
Similar laws are in place in cities like Chicopee and Holyoke.
“The town and city laws and ordinances say that you need to remove snow and ice from your sidewalk within 24 hours of a storm. So once the storm ends, you have to get out there within 24 hours,” Alekman Ditusa Attorney Robert Ditusa said.
Personal Injury Lawyer Robert Ditusa with the law firm Alekman Ditusa in Springfield said you could also be held liable if someone gets injured on unshoveled surfaces on your property.
“If somebody comes onto your property, say the walkway between the sidewalk and your front stoop or steps, then you could be responsible for their injuries if you don’t remove snow and ice from those areas. So if it’s on your property, you have a legal application to take steps to remove snow and ice to prevent injuries,” Ditusa explained. “In terms of the public sidewalk, you have an obligation from the city in town ordinance to remove the snow and ice within 24 hours, but you’re not gonna be legally responsible for injuries caused by your failure to do it.”
Western Mass News also got answers on what you should do if you are the person that has slipped on an icy sidewalk.
“From a proof standpoint, you want to take photos if you can do that. Also, get medical care, and if you want to consult an attorney you can do that so you know what your rights are,” Ditusa said.
