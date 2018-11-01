SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The ballot questions in Massachusetts have drummed up a lot of attention this election season.
With the polls opening up in just a few short days, many are just now taking pause to see where they stand.
The verbiage in each ballot questions is tripping up quite a few voters.
You might be confused on what a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote actually mean, just because of the way it’s worded.
Voters will face three ballot questions on election day.
Many people have already drawn hard stances on the three issues, but for those who haven’t, they might have a tough time deciphering the question on the fly.
"I think it’s too late to rework it at this point. They are what they are, but they do seem a little bit confusing," said Julia Walsh, an American politics expert from American International College.
Walsh broke down the lengthy - and often times confusing - wording on each questions.
"The first one that probably has the most division," Walsh noted.
Question 1 deals with nurse-to-patient ratios.
- A yes vote is in favor of implementing a mandatory staffing ratio.
- A no vote would keep hospitals operating in the same capacity.
Question 2 would appoint a committee to oversee campaign spending.
- A yes vote is in favor of forming a 15 person committee.
- A no vote would keep things the same.
Question 3 has arguably the most difficult wording.
"To say yes is to keep a law in place," Walsh added.
- A ‘yes’ vote would uphold Massachusetts laws protecting transgenders rights to in public places, such as bathrooms.
- A ‘no’ vote would repeal the 2016 law.
However, this is just a quick breakdown.
"I think it’s a great idea to read them beforehand and to also rely on objective sources, as far as getting some advice on what these votes mean," Walsh said.
Regardless of where you stand, not understanding the wording could impact results either way.
"Read the information, make the best decision for yourself, but we’re asking you to pay attention to the details," said nurse Jennifer Silvestri.
So the moral of the story is to read up on the question before you head out to vote.
You can find the full ballot questions by CLICKING HERE.
