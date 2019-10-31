WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hundreds of fires are blazing across California, many of which are in wine country.
As firefighters work to contain them, you might be wondering how the price of wine could be impacted.
Fires in California are raging and only getting worse.
"The danger has not passed yet and we continue to monitor the situation," said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick.
Fire officials said that the fires have even spread to wine country. In the past week, over 74,000 acres have already been scorched.
Table & Vine manager Michael Quinlan told Western Mass News that when he heard about the wildfires, he was concerned for two reasons.
"The effects of these fires are far reaching, from people's safety to what comes to us in bottled form. When you start to realize that wine that's produced in California, you think 'Oh my gosh, how will it impact all that," Quinlan explained.
Although the fires in California are burning right now, Quinlan said we won't see the prices on the shelves increase for at least a year.
"Wine is a product that needs to age before it's sold. What we do know is that 2018 was one of the biggest in California history and there is a ton of wine to be sold still, so that should have some stabilization on the prices right now, but if 2019 comes up short or if the product is impacted by smoke taint, which is a real concern, you could see a problem with price increases," Quinlan said.
However, Quinlan did say because of the lateness in the season, a lot of the grapes have been saved from the risk of smoke taint.
"It's basically November 1st here and they have already harvested. They are already in the tanks and the juice is done. They aren't on the vines being impacted by this, so that's the good news," Quinlan noted.
Quinlan also said that because of how the wine industry has developed, competition will also help prices stay consistent.
"We're fortunate that here in the east coast especially, we have wines from all over the world. I mean Table & Vine has 4,000 wines. We have wines from France, all over Europe, Australia, South American, and then California, Washington, Oregon, and all over the United States...so ultimately, the competition should keep the prices pretty stable for now," Quinlan said.
