SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A small town in Berkshire County received national attention after a display supporting the democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was allegedly set on fire.
A local expert said although the incident in Dalton is surprising, he said election violence is somewhat common and it’s even happened in Springfield.
“To me, it was unfortunate that even in our small towns were seeing such bigotry and hate,” said Casey Pease, former candidate for state representative and Cummington resident.
Smoke was pouring into the air as flames engulfed hay bales with “USA Biden Harris 2020” written in blue and red letters at the Holiday Brook Farm.
“For anybody, whether it’s a Trump supporter or a Biden supporter, to go to that level -- you don’t see that in a small town,” she said.
The incident is spreading across Facebook and gaining national attention.
“This is not just a political act, this is something in a state hit by drought. It’s not just criminal but potentially lethal,” said John Baick, professor of history at Western New England University.
Baick said although the incident is shocking to many, it’s not uncommon.
“If you were to remember the 1960s, in those years, politics and violence here were very closely associated with each other,” he said.
He said Springfield has seen its own election-related violence back in 2008.
“A predominantly Black church was burned down in Springfield a few hours after President-Elect Barack Obama became a reality,” Baick said.
Meanwhile, in Dalton, the farm responded with a new display that reads “Love, Unity and Respect,” something one community member says is bringing people closer together.
“Trump supporters, Biden supporters alike are coming together with that rippling wave of love, unity and respect that we all agree this is not OK,” Pease said.
Dalton police arrested a town resident, 49-year-old Lonnie Dufree. He is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday.
