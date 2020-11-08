AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An earthquake was felt across parts of New England Sunday morning. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the Buzzards Bay area shook homes from Cape Cod to western Mass.
Viewers Western Mass News spoke with said they felt the rumbling that morning. While this earthquake was a shock to many, one local expert told us it’s not uncommon.
"That’s at first what we thought it was, like a truck going by or something," explained Chicopee resident Renee Duffy.
"All of a sudden, my bed started shaking, and I heard rattling," said Monson resident Clarissa Shealy. "It seemed to go on forever, even though it was only a few seconds."
UMass Geosciences Professor Michele Cooke told Western Mass News that while many people were shocked, she said this isn’t uncommon.
"I was not surprised, necessarily because we do have these little earthquakes every few years," she explained.
She told us earthquakes in New England aren’t as severe as other parts of the country can experience.
"They tend not to be damaging, and they do happen because we have stresses in the crest underneath our feet," she noted.
But Cooke also said this earthquake was something scientists were predicting.
"Certainly no one could say it was going to happen on this day, and this magnitude, but we can say within every decade, we can expect an earthquake like this to happen," she added.
The Red Cross is helping more than 20 people from 10 different families from New Bedford displaced from the earthquake.
After today's #earthquake, residents are encouraged to check property for damage:-Check chimneys & foundations for damage-If there is a gas leak, go outdoors immediately & call 911-Take photos/videos to document & contact your insurance company.https://t.co/j7yaFcBUMM pic.twitter.com/FmoF9YrB1g— MEMA (@MassEMA) November 8, 2020
Officials are encouraging people to check chimneys and housing foundations for damage.
