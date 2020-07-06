SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, or EEE, has been detected in mosquitoes in the state for the second time this year.
Those mosquitoes were found in western Mass over the weekend.
A local microbiologist said contracting the virus is rare, but complications could be deadly.
The good news is there are precautions people can take to prevent themselves from getting it.
“It is a very rare infection,” UMass Amherst Microbiologist Erika Hamilton said. “Which is something that right now actually kind of a good thing. Yes, it's dangerous, but yes it's rare, unlike the coronavirus.”
Hamilton explained Monday night EEE is not something people need to panic over, but there are precautions to take when outdoors.
“Use an insect repellent that contains DEET,” she said.
Using bug spray is not the only thing people can do.
Hamilton said lots of mosquitoes come out after dark, so try to avoid going outside at night and wear the right clothes.
“If you have a light shirt or light pair of pants,” she said. “Wear long sleeves on your shirt and your pants to prevent the mosquitoes from biting you.”
The Department of Public Health said even though EEE is rare, it can be serious and potentially fatal.
Hamilton said in most cases, the risk is low.
“Even if you get the virus in your body, you'll only have a 3-4% chance of the infection becoming dangerous,” she said.
The disease doesn't discriminate against age, and Hamilton said someone could have had EEE and not have even noticed anything.
“People in Massachusetts probably have been bitten by a mosquito and have gotten the virus in their bodies, but their body is able to fight it off and they don't get sick from it,” she said.
She added if someone happens to get bitten by a mosquito to keep an eye on how they’re feeling.
Those who experience symptoms such as a high fever, headache or stiff neck should call their doctor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.