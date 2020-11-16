SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President-elect Joe Biden spoke about the future of the nation’s economy Monday, while closer to home, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno had a strong message for lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Sarno pleaded for lawmakers to pass a new stimulus package, with many people in the city still financially struggling. But one local expert said he doesn’t think an agreement is in sight.
“Please, put some differences aside and get this G-- d--- package done before we lose more people and more businesses,” Sarno said.
During his weekly COVID-19 briefing, Sarno delivered a powerful message to lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Springfield continues to be hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic with cases still on the rise and unemployment rates still high.
On Monday, Biden held his own briefing on the future of the nation's economy.
“We want to get our economy back on track and get our workers back to work by getting the virus under control,” Biden said.
But one local expert said despite a new administration set to take office in January, it’s looking like it will still be a while until another round of checks is mailed out.
“It looks doubtful that we will get anything before the holidays,” said Karl Petrick, associate economics professor at Western New England University. “Timeline wise, probably not until 2021.”
Petrick said that President Donald Trump's administration could have one last chance to pass a package.
“There would be a really small window when Congress changes over on January 3, before the Presidential Inauguration on January 20, for something to happen between the new Congress and the existing administration,” Petrick said.
But he said regardless of who is in the Oval Office, the same delays in the negotiation process are still sitting at the table.
“I’m getting the feeling that nothing is really going to happen and that really depends on who controls the Senate," Petrick said. “The Senate has really been the road blocking all of this, and you’ll majority have the same leadership and a membership, so I think that would still be a blockage going forward.”
The House of Representatives and the Senate are still going back and forth on the size of a proposed package, but both Republicans and Democrats have said they want to pass a bill by January.
