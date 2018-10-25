SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and local leaders are reminding everyone to be vigilant, but a local expert said that politicians need to do their part too.
"We have to be more aware of our environment," said Gary Lefort with American International College.
A domestic terror incident has America on-edge.
Potentially dangerous devices circulating through the postal service have many wondering 'what next?'
"Whoever is sending them has the capability of sending more sophisticated bombs once opened by postal service or a person...could be life threatening," Lefort noted.
Lefort told Western Mass News that this is a critical time in our nation's political scene.
While investigators search for answers, Lefort said that political leaders from both sides of party lines should lead by example.
"It's important that this rhetoric be toned down because it does influence people to take actions into their own hands," Lefort noted.
While we don't know the background behind the series of threats, Lefort said that it is vital that Americans be vigilant and politicians take on a different type of role.
"Have their public speeches more civilized and less threatening because it is obviously, uh. motivating - we don't know who yet - to take actions like this," Lefort explained.
Again, state and local leaders are ramping up security all in the name of safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.