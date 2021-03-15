SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Monday evening, UConn Women's Basketball Coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 five days after getting the vaccine.
Western Mass News dug deeper and got answers from local health experts.
People online are talking about Auriemma’s situation, wondering what this means for people who have already been vaccinated and if the shots are really effective.
“It takes a good two or three weeks for your antibody levels to peak,” Western New England University Associate Professor of Pharmacology and Immunology Clinton Mathias said.
The news circulated on social media that Auriemma has tested positive for COVID-19 after getting his second dose of the vaccine on March 10.
“He could’ve potentially been infected before his second inoculation, and that’s why he still has the infection,” Mathias explained.
Mathias said it can take between two to three weeks after both doses of either a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for it to become 95 effective.
“There is a small chance that he could have been within that five percent of the population for whom it was not totally effective,” Mathias said.
There are over 200 cases of coronavirus variants here in Massachusetts. Mathias said with new strains on the rise it's possible this will impact vaccine effectiveness.
“We do have other variants of the virus out there. We have the U.K. one, the South African variant. It’s possible that some of the vaccines we currently have may not be as effective against those variants,” Mathias added.
Monya Duvall of East Longmeadow said her mother got her second shot one week ago.
“She's definitely waiting the two weeks because you know, she’s 87. She has appointments she wants to go to, she’s anxious to get out, but she’s definitely waiting two weeks to make sure it’s working,” Duvall said.
While she waits for her turn to sign up for a vaccine, she said she will be keeping up with safety precautions well after the shot is in her arm.
“I think it’s still definitely even after the two weeks still worth it to wear your mask. Sometimes I even wear gloves when I go shopping. To keep the rest of the family protected I’m still going to do all that anyway even after the two weeks,” Duvall explained.
Mathias said it’s important for people to remember to limit their activities after getting the shot to make sure you're giving your body time to be protected.
