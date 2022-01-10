SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – After a fatal officer-involved shooting in Springfield over the weekend, the family of 23-year-old Orlando Taylor spoke with Western Mass News.
They said that Taylor suffered from a mental disability and they do not believe the proper procedures were followed.
“I can't sleep,” Earlene Victoria Taylor, the victim’s grandmother, told us. “I can't close my eyes because what I see is this person shooting my grandson in front of my face.”
Taylor held back tears as she recounted the moments she witnessed her grandson being shot at by police. Springfield police told Western Mass News that Taylor stabbed a responding officer in the face and charged towards two officers with a knife in hand.
“He proceeded to shoot my grandson twice right here on this ground, and my grandson’s body was all the way the hell up here, so they picked my grandson up from right here,” she added.
Taylor said that she informed the responding officers that Orlando suffered from mental illness.
“I pleaded with him,” she said. “He showed me his neck, which had some blood on it. My grandson did come out into the street, but from the distance they were, I don't understand why they had to shoot him instead of tase him.”
The family wondered if the Behavioral Health Network followed the right protocols.
“The mother has notified us that she had talked to BHN on several occasions, talking about her son. They refused to give him a psychiatric evaluation and get him help,” said Minister Charles Stokes of the Black Liberation Alliance for Change. “They told her that they couldn’t do nothing for him unless he committed a – unless he done something wrong.”
We spoke with Dr. Steve Winn at Behavioral Health Network. He could not comment on this specific case, but he did explain their procedures.
“When we get a call through our crisis team or in our work with the local police departments, we do an assessment of what that person needs, and sometimes, the family wants something or some other providers want something, but the individual wants something different,” Dr. Winn explained. “If that person isn't threatening to hurt someone, hasn't done something violent, isn't threatening to hurt themselves, we really have to respect the wishes of the individual and sometimes that individual wants treatment and help and sometimes they don't.”
He added that BHN works closely with local police departments to improve the system, and they are sometimes called to meet police at a scene.
“Typically, if there's a call because someone is violent or has a weapon or something like that, the police would not call us,” Dr. Winn said.
We also wanted to know what the proper procedures are for police officers in this type of situation, and how often they're trained. Joseph Gentile, President of the Springfield Police Officers Union told us that they complete a 40-hour in-service training every year, but are also updated throughout the year by Springfield Police.
“I think what’s important for people to understand is how quickly, you know on a quiet Sunday morning, how quickly things can accelerate,” said Gentile. “And thankfully, these officers, their training put them in the right position where they came out of it okay and I'm thankful for that, but people have to understand that it’s a dangerous job and unfortunately, sometimes terrible incidents like this happen when we’re just trying to do our job.”
He also explained the protocol for shooting at a suspect.
“Across Massachusetts, training is the same, and that is that when you have to fire your weapon at a person, you fire center mass, which is the largest part of the body. And that is with the intent of stopping a person and no further intent,” Gentile explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Police Department for comment, but have not yet heard back. In the meantime, the Hampden District Attorney's office is conducting a use of force investigation in this case.
