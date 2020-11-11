SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Veteran's Day, we remember a local hero, Master Sergeant Luis Delion Figeroa, who died in combat last year.
Western Mass News spoke with his sister, Terenz Deleon, who told us she will always be grateful for the time they spent together.
Master Sgt. Deleon-Figueroa of Chicopee leaves a lasting legacy for being a brave American hero who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"He was so passionate. He wanted to fight for his country. It was just so natural for him to do it," Terenz explained.
Deleon-Figueroa was killed in a combat operation in Afghanistan last year in August.
His sister last saw her brother three months earlier, when she went to visit him in Florida before he deployed.
She told Western Mass News she cherishes the time they spent together.
"I think about the last hug. I’m just so grateful. I’m just so blessed that God gave me a chance to give him that last hug when he dropped us off at the airport," she said
He served more than 13 years in the army and was deployed six times as an infantryman to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He later deployed as a green beret to South America and Afghanistan.
Deleon-Figueroa was a highly decorated hero receiving a bronze star medal, the army commendation medal with valor, and a purple heart.
With all his accomplishments, his sister remembers him as a great brother.
"He liked scary movies, and I don’t like scary movies. He loved the beach. The beach was like his stress reliever getting away from the army. Whenever he needed to decomposed from everything he has seen because he had seen a lot of things at war," she explained.
She said a day like Veteran's Day is hard. But she finds comfort in knowing he died doing something he loved, serving this nation.
"In a fighting spirit, that’s where I found comfort knowing that he left doing what he wanted to do the most, what he enjoyed to do the most, as heartbreaking as that is, this was his passion," she added.
This year he would have turned 32-years-old. He leaves behind two children.
