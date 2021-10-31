SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Local families dressed up for the annual Spooky Safari at The Zoo in Forest Park. The sold-out event was moved from Saturday to Sunday due to rainy weather conditions.
Families from all across western Mass. showed up in costumes for the annual Spooky Safari at The Zoo in Forest Park.
"I'm fish sticks from Fortnite and I’m Spongebob Squarepants, I made it myself," said Mason and Peyton Colcord of Springfield.
"Bought a vacuum, got a big box, made a great costume. A little spray paint and then our daughter painted it herself," said Chris and Lindsay Colcord of Springfield.
The event was scheduled for Saturday but got moved to Sunday due to rainy weather conditions.
"We really lucked out with the sunshine today," said Lindsay.
The Colcord family told Western Mass News that they were excited to be able to bring their children on Halloween to The Zoo.
"Especially since last year, we weren’t able to do anything. We love coming to this zoo and we have been coming since our twins were younger so we wanted to bring our 3-year-old today to have some fun with the animals,"said Lindsay.
Their 9-year-old twins enjoyed some of the many grab-and-go stations.
"We got books, we got color stuff, and a crafting kit," said Mason.
This year, there were a few differences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There were staggered attendance times to allow for social distancing.
"So people are here for a very specific window of time, so that we are not too crowded, people can feel safe, walking around our candy trail," said Sarah Tsisto, executive Director of The Zoo in Forest Park.
There was also a virtual Halloween costume contest.
"Families can take their pictures, post them on our Facebook page, or Instagram page," explained Tsisto.
The winners for the costume contest will be announced later in the week.
