SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Christmas is here and Santa brought plenty of presents this year.
Western Mass News has the story of an extra special gift for one local family.
Alisha Bellefeuille, now a mother of three told Western Mass News that diving into presents and the overall spirit of this holiday season is even more exciting now.
“It’s a big-time of year for our family and being together and everybody’s happy. They just love being out and about, and whatever they can get themselves into," Alisha explained.
While many are at home unwrapping gifts this year, Santa came by Baystate Hospital, dropping off a very particular gift to a special family.
And that special gift's name is Sofia.
“It was a miracle, she wasn’t due until next year but we got our present early," Alisha noted.
Bringing another December child into this world, Alisha said baby Sofia is quite the gift.
“Well I have to say, out of all the birthdays that we have this month, hers is going to be a special one," Alisha explained.
Rather than being around a tree or dinner table, Alisha said her family will celebrate this Christmas, meeting the newest member of the family.
“We will have a couple of people coming in. Her older sisters are both going to be here shortly. They’ll come and visit and meet their new baby sister," Alisha said.
Although Alisha plans to eventually celebrate Christmas at home, she said this holiday experience was well worth it.
“She’s one of the greatest gifts of all," Alisha said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.