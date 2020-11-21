SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Gagnon Family set up their annual Christmas lights display to bring some much-needed holiday cheer to western Mass.
The family turned on the lights just after the sunset on Saturday and said they plan to keep them up until at least 2021.
Even better, the Gagnon's are setting up donation boxes for local charities right outside of the light show.
"We collect food for the Food Distribution Center, Springfield Rescue Mission Inc., and the toys are going to kids within DCF. They don't get much of a Christmas, so we're going to be giving them these toys that people are leaving as they come to see the light show."
The family is collecting toys and non-perishable food items through December 17. For more information on how to donate, you can click here.
