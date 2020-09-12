SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A boy and his family are raising money for a diabetic alert dog after the boy suffered a seizure.
A 4-year-old Springfield boy was diagnosed with type one diabetes when he was just two years old, and recently at the beginning of September, his mother thought for sure she was going to lose him after he had a seizure.
"Well, he heard my son do like a squeak-like noise, really loud, [as] if someone was squeezing him," said mother Carmen Cumba.
Carmen told Western Mass News her husband was about to leave for work when he suddenly felt an urge to go check up on their son, Carlos Jr.
"He went upstairs and was like, ‘Come on,’ he thought he was having a bad dream cause he was facing down on the bed. When he went upstairs to say wake up, wake up, he was not responsive," she explained, "So when my husband grabbed him, his eyes were back, his mouth was open, he was seizing."
Fearing a diabetic attack, she immediately gave her son two doses of instant sugar, later finding his blood sugar levels at a critical stage.
Now the Cumba family is searching for a way to be ready if something like this were to happen again, as his body develops and sugar levels change.
"A diabetic alert dog is a big possibility to help us with that because they are trained to let us know when his blood sugars are low, that’s when it’s critical," Carmen noted.
The only problem? It’s costing them about $15,000. Luckily, local businesses are helping with their fundraising, and a GoFundMe page they set up has raised more than $2,000 so far.
The dog will have to be trained, which will take about eight months to a year. The two parents are currently waking up to an alarm every two-hours throughout the night to check on him.
"I felt like I was losing my child, and as a mother, if I can work a hundred hours a week to be able to get this money, I would," she said. "My son is my life, my family is my life, and we’re doing whatever we can."
If you’re interested in donating to help get Carlos to get a potentially life-saving sidekick, you can visit the family's GoFundMe page here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.