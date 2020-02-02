AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The big game wouldn't be complete without all the fixings.
Wings, pizza, chips and dip...maybe even a loaf of bread.
When you think of wings, most people think of E.B.'s in Agawam.
Owner, Ed Borgatti told Western Mass News that orders for the big game have been coming in for days.
"A lot of volume in wings and a lot of volume in chicken in general. Probably a ton and half of the chicken today. We call it super bowl weekend now because the whole Friday, Saturday, Sunday combination is just nuts," Borgatti explained.
In the kitchen, the action starts early.
"This is our full team. All our senior staff is here. This is game day. For us, this is our big day. For you...bone-in or boneless? Oh, boneless. Our boneless gold, then you do the sriracha gold, that my favorite. A little spice on that gold sauce is key," Borgatti said.
The wing is an obvious choice for a football game, but another family-owned Agawam business, Balboni Bakery, is also scoring touchdowns with their loaf of football bread.
"We take our classic Vienna and star butter crusty bread and we make it into the football shape and kind of give it a little new twist on the old classic just to get in the super bowl spirit," Monica Trybus of Balboni Bakery explained.
"I wake up, come in here and make the loaf. The different thing is the strings. You got to do the strings that morning. After you make it the load you proof it, it raises and then you string it and out comes a football," Marc Balboni of Balboni Bakery said.
Both families upset to not be cheering on the Patriots this year, but if they had to pick a team...
"Well, we’re going to have to go for the 49ers today...Yeah, they got Jimmy G so there’s a little connection to the pats. It’s the closest we can get this year," Trybus said.
"Oh, 49ers are going to win. That’s what I’m thinking," Borgatti explained.
