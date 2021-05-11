EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A story you'll see only on Western Mass News. A local family heartbroken and out hundreds of dollars after thinking they were buying a French bulldog puppy, but they never received it.
Western Mass News got answers on what you should look for when looking for a new pet.
An East Longmeadow mother wanted to bring home a dog to the delight of her young autistic son. She had no idea the trouble it would bring.
This is Sadie, the French bulldog puppy that Amanda Behringer thought she would receive last week.
The East Longmeadow native purchased the dog through a website she discovered on Facebook.
“It all looked really legit, and sounded great,” Behringer said.
Her 6-year-old son is non-verbal autistic, and she said forming attachments with people and animals can be difficult for him. Behringer told us he was close with the family’s previous dog, Simon, a Frenchie that passed away last month.
“How truly connected he actually was to this dog. That’s when we decided we should get another one,” Behringer said.
Because of COVID, she said it has been harder to visit pet stores and elected to buy a dog online.
“They could deliver it and ship it here that was even better,” Behringer said.
She sent over an $800 payment and continued contacting the breeder. She even showed these email confirmations that included shipping information and tracking details.
But once the payment was received, Behringer received error messages, and the seller stopped communicating with her.
“Over $1,000 in lost wages including that day of work,” Behringer said.
While the money is a loss, the hardest part was breaking the news to her son that Sadie would not be arriving.
“The money can be recouped. But that’s the worst part is that he was excited. He was saying new puppy; he was pointing at the door,” Behringer explained.
We reached out to Pam Peebles, the Executive Director of the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, to get answers on what you can look out for when buying a dog.
“Get to know them, be sure they’re registered, look at their reviews, ask for testimonials,” Peebles said.
She added that with online shopping on the rise, these situations are becoming more common than ever.
“Unfortunately, this scam is becoming so prevalent that we’re hearing about something along these lines almost every day, if not once a day,” Peebles explained.
Behringer filed a police report Monday night.
East Longmeadow Police Sergeant Daniel Bruno provided this statement that said "It is an open investigation, and at this point, the case is ongoing."
Behringer just wants to make sure others don’t fall victim like her.
“I don’t want it to happen to other people, I don’t want it to happen to another kid, especially,” Behringer added.
We reached out to the seller, who did not get back to us regarding the situation.
