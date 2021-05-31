LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A group of Ludlow residents spent their day off of work and school connecting with family members while getting active.
It’s quiet right now at Baird Middle School, but earlier Monday, a group of individuals flocked to these courts to play street hockey decades after playing together as kids.
“It’s been a blast, an absolute blast,” Ludlow resident Kevin Ferrabelo said.
What started as a group text last month turned into a weekend family tradition. Kevin Ferrabelo said he and his cousins grew up playing street hockey years ago, and once the warmer weather made its return this spring, he knew it was time to get everyone back outside.
“I recently moved back, and it’s like hey man, nobody’s playing on the streets, no kids playing on the streets,” Ferrabelo said.
The small group quickly grew to over 20 people with their kids, and kids’ friends now stepping outside to enjoy some good old-fashioned fun.
“It’s a good way to get active and play with family because there’s no more kids on the street. All they do is play video games and stuff,” Ludlow resident Dominic Fialho said.
Fialho said he’s even using this weekend activity as motivation to take his talents to the ice next school year.
“I’m going to try playing hockey in high school next year so I’m doing this as practice because I don’t have any experience,” Fialho said.
Fialho’s father, Paul, said while playing the game is important, what really matters is quality time spent with family.
“Family’s very important in life. Nothing’s more important than family in life,” Fialho said.
Fialho said it’s the perfect pregame activity ahead of his trip to TD Garden for Tuesday night’s Bruins playoff game.
The guys add the only two rules here are to have fun and don’t get hurt.
