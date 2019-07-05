CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Sunday, the U.S. women's national soccer team takes on the Netherlands in the World Cup final in Lyon, France.
Soccer fans in western Massachusetts are getting ready for the big match-up and that includes many sports bars in our area that are opening up early for the big game.
Rumbleseat Bar and Grill in Chicopee is a self-described soccer mecca for local fans. Owner Bill Stetson is a huge soccer fan himself.
"The passion of combining athletics at a time of women's empowerment and USA, supporting your country, around the Fourth of July, it’s kind of like the perfect storm of euphoria for soccer supporters," Stetson said.
Stetson founded the local chapter of the American Outlaws, an unofficial national supporters' group for the United States soccer men's and women's national teams - think booster club on steroids.
"Everyone you see here on Sunday, and there's going to be hundreds of people, and it's going to be wild and there's nothing they care more," Stetson added.
The bar may be pretty quiet now, but Rumbleseat and the outlaws are going all out - opening early, free breakfast served, and patriotism a must.
"The women's World Cup is not just the biggest soccer event for ladies, it's actually the biggest sporting event for women. The ratings here in the state are going to be bigger than anything except the Super Bowl and national college football championship," Stetson explained.
Stetson told Western Mass News that hundreds of fans are expected to turn out with likely standing room only inside and out on the patio.
The World Cup is also not bad for business
"So extra especially proud of these ladies for helping out my business," Stetson noted.
For Stetson's industry, the USA women advancing to the World Cup final is huge.
"For us, this is a huge boon to our business, especially in the summer when things usually taper down, everyone's away on Fourth of July vacations," Stetson said.
The World Cup final, however, is an early one. Kickoff is 11 a.m. eastern standard time.
It will be a big soccer day for both women's and men's national teams. The men's Gold Cup final is also on Sunday against rival Mexico. Game time is 9 p.m.
