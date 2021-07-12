SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Italy's Euro Cup Championship win over the weekend has Italian soccer fans here in western Mass. overjoyed.
“Our team was wonderful because when Italy plays they don’t play like other people we played with passion from the heart,” Springfield resident Lia Acerra said.
The Italian national soccer team clenching the Euro Cup in a thrilling win over England Sunday night.
A long back and forth battle between the two teams sending the game to penalty kicks where Italy came out on top.
Italian soccer fans celebrating all over the world and right here in Springfield.
Fans gathered in the South End of Springfield as you see here, parading in their cars all the way to Ludlow to show their Italian pride.
“ We went up and down the streets with the flags beeping all the way to Longmeadow,” Springfield resident Joann Granato said.
“And we made sure to hit Ludlow also,” owner of Mom and Rico’s Rosemarie Daniele added.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also a dedicated Italian soccer fan. He said he grew up playing soccer, and as a former goalie, he knew just how tough Sunday night’s match-up was.
“Coach Manchini did a tremendous job with his strategy but the goaltender, he was absolutely fantastic. Three things about being a goalie and penalty kicks, one, besides athleticism, you have to also have intimidation and psychology. Psych out and he did to make those saves. So the Euro Cup was a huge victory for Italy and our Italian American community,” Sarno said.
The city’s Veteran Services Director Joe Decaro sharing his passion for the game and his Italian roots, where coming together as a family is a deep-rooted tradition.
“Italian soccer is something that is huge in my heart. We used to listen to it on the radio with my grandfather at home. I was always part of the Italian club in the south and growing up whether it was bocce or the festivals whenever there was a huge soccer event we’re always there to support each other and we bring that brotherhood and family, we’re always family regardless of what part of it all you’re from,” Decaro said
A sentiment many Italians share.
“That’s what life is all about our family coming together to watch a ball game we need more of that these days,” Rico Daniele said.
Decaro says he kept these flags on his truck in hopes I’m bringing good luck to the Italian soccer team, and it certainly did.
