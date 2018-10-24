Game 1 of the World Series is in the books and Boston is gearing up for game 2 tonight.
The Red Sox are ahead in the series 1-0.
It's day two and Boston fans are feeling pretty good after a game 1 victory, but the Sox aren't done as they match up against the Dodgers for game 2 at Fenway.
The hero of last night's game was a pinch hitter of all people, Eduardo Nunez. He came in and hit a three-run homerun to put the Sox up 8-4 over the Dodgers last night.
However, tonight it's anyone's game as Fenway Park, which will fill with fans soon and they will be sure to chant 'Beat L.A.' late into the night.
Last night's game did not wrap up until early this morning as fans loaded up on the coffee and adrenaline to keep it going.
"It's well worth it. There's only one or two opportunitites to see the World Series and for the Red Sox to get in and have the opportunity to do that...looking forward to it," said Bill Simonet of West Springfield.
Be sure to catch all the action of the World Series tonight on FOX 6. First pitch is shortly after 8 p.m.
