FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A bittersweet feeling for many New England Patriots fans out there seeing their former star quarterback Tom Brady now heading to his tenth super bowl, but this time in a Tampa Bay uniform.
Western Mass News has more on how local fans are reacting to their longtime favorite looking for his seventh ring, but for the first time, not with the Patriots.
No other player has appeared in more than six Super Bowl games, but of course, the greatest of all time is now making his way to his tenth.
Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to Super Bowl LV and will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bucs were able to get the job done on Sunday against Aaron Rodgers and the Greenbay Packers, closing out the game, 31-26.
Many questions came at the start of this year surrounding Brady leaving Head Coach Bill Belichick and the Pats to join a new team. Many fans were wondering, is Tom Brady actually the real deal? How well will he do without the Pats? Can he make it work?
Western Mass News spoke with local fan George Tower who said whether Brady is wearing blue and red or black and red, he'll always have his support.
"His commitment to the team, his work ethic, his abilities, and again everything he's done for us, made me such a great fan and follower for all these years. He's a phenomenal player," Tower said.
Tower said although it was sad to see him leave Pats nation, it's a no-brainer supporting Brady after all he's done for the Patriots community leading the team to six Super Bowl wins.
This is also the first time Brady has had to win three games to make it to the Super Bowl.
As the Patriots had a bye in each of its nine other runs through the playoffs, this was also the first time ever in NFL history a franchise will be hosting a Super Bowl in its home stadium.
You can watch the game on CBS 3, on Sunday, February 7.
