WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you haven't gotten your Christmas tree yet, you might want to get out there soon. Tree farms are starting to look pretty sparse.
Western Mass News spoke with one local farm owner who said he could be out of trees by this weekend.
"My sales are excellent this year," said the owner of Hickory Hill Farm, Dennis Bishop.
Bishop saw some challenges during 2020. But the pandemic did not take a toll on his Christmas tree business.
"I also think that we’re a little more conscientious of complementing small businesses, and under that small business, and it’s helped me," he noted.
He told Western Mass News business has been booming even during the pandemic, so much so that he’s expecting to be sold out within the next few days.
"I in the past have sold trees on Christmas Eve, but the way the trees are selling this year, I have only so many to sell and going to sell out by this weekend, which is phenomenal," he explained.
But not all trees that are planted make it into a home, decorated for the holidays.
Drought conditions this summer killed about 90 percent of Bishop's small trees, which will impact Christmas tree stock eight years from now.
"The small trees couldn't take it, and I don't have irrigation. My previous years' plantings made it. The growth was a little bit shorter than normal. But they’ll be okay," he said
Bishop also said he's thankful to be ending 2020 on a higher note.
"I basically wanna thank my customers. My loyal customers and we’ve had the best year probably ever," he said.
