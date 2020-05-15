AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A farm in Agawam is seeing an increased demand for vegetables this year - both planted and ready to consume.
That way they’ve altered their business to start selling sooner than they normally do.
The doors at E. Cecci Farms in Agawam open every morning at 9 a.m. - and within minutes their parking lot is full of eager customers.
"I am from Agawam born and raised and I would much rather support a local business like this than the big boxes or the grocery stores for everything fresh," said Agawam resident Lisa Deplama.
Plants and produce are two of the biggest components of their farms business from year to year.
"It’s been pretty brisk. Especially vegetable plants. People wanting to get out and plant their vegetables," said E. Cecci's store manager Bobby Cecchi.
Store manager Cecci told Western Mass News that with the coronavirus this year, their business demands have shifted.
"Usually I open Memorial Day weekend but at Easter, they were asking for produce so I decided I would try to open a month earlier this year," Cecci said.
"Well, when I would come by I would see them working here and I would stop and ask when they be willing to open," Deplama explained.
Although their crops aren’t ready to harvest - they are utilizing a supplier to help fill their shelves and meet the demand.
Something their customers are grateful for, as they've struggled to find products at their local grocery stores.
"Fresher, available, even the grocery stores aren’t stocked with anything and I would much rather support local," Deplama noted.
"It’s been pretty good this year, really good. I can’t complain," Cecci said.
