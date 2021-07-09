WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After multiple storms this week, one local farmer says his business is hurting.
Kosinski Farms owner Gene Kosinski is worried about his crops on his farm in Westfield after a week of heavy rain.
"We didn't need Elsa," said Kosinski.
His workers went out in the fields Friday morning to harvest some vegetables and the weather certainly didn't help.
"They are dressed in rain gear; they are slogging through the fields. They are up to their knees in mud. It takes twice as long to harvest," said Kosinski.
At one point it was too dangerous for his workers to pick plants in the field. There were some they couldn't get to at all, which means they can't be sold.
With lots of rain and a lack of sun, Kosinski says some of his crops are struggling to stay alive and healthy.
"it's very difficult now to get out there right now and take care of the crops and keep them free of disease," said Kosinski.
Not only do the Kosinski’s have harvest crops to sell, they also offer a pick your own blueberries attraction for customers which is something they can't offer in this type of weather.
Kosinski said, "Obviously in this weather, people are not going to come out and pick blueberries. We've had so much rain there's standing water in the fields. It's going to take a few days for that water to go down."
Kosinski says he's hopeful his crops will make it through the stormy month.
He says farmers across the east coast are experiencing the same thing and he worries that might lead to an increase of pricing.
"I do think there will be a disruption of supply here, probably leading to higher prices. I have no idea at this point. We have to see when the weather stops, and the weather straightens out."
If we don't see drier weather soon, Kosinski worries some crops may be a total loss for the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.