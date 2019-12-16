CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The holiday rush continues, while some are still shopping for their loved ones.
Others are still searching for that perfect Christmas tree to put their gifts under.
But with the high Christmas tree demand, farmers are forced to turn customers away.
Nine days until Christmas and just a few trees remain Susan Lopes at Paul Bunyan's Tree Farm in Chicopee explained.
"We still have some customers who are in need and the demand has been extraordinary,” Lopes said.
Lopes, the owner of Paul Bunyan's told Western Mass News they sold more trees than ever, before Thanksgiving.
Which might be why they are running low mid-December.
"The five or so days before thanksgiving we had over 500 people come in and getting a Christmas tree before Thanksgiving," Lopes said.
Lopes explained the supply wasn’t necessarily an issue, its simply the fact more people are looking for trees this year!
"There is no shortage, people are just really excited about getting their tree and who doesn’t love a Christmas tree," Lopes noted.
And while Lopes is happy to see the spirit of Christmas is so strong in western Mass...
“It was such a fun atmosphere everyone was so happy and everything went very smoothly," Lopes said.
She is feeling down about having to turn customers away.
“Its very sad because i work as hard as i can to have Christmas trees for people but i could not keep up with the demand this year," Lopes explained.
As you’re driving by Paul Bunyan’s Tree Farm you might notice there are still trees on the farm, but they aren’t for sale and that’s because it takes about 10 years for trees to grow and these need to be saved for next year.
“If i go in there and cut down more than i can afford to i wont have trees next year and i need to take care of my customers that come back," Lopes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.