SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A father is asking for the public's help after, he says, his son was assaulted while at a college party, and he's taken to social media to get some answers.
Mark Verville took to Facebook.
His post has gotten more than 4,000 shares. He says he's on a mission to get justice for his son.
On May 3, Cameron Verville, a student at Holyoke Community College, was attending an end-of-semester party on North Brook Road in Springfield.
There were about sixty people at the party, but things took a violent turn
"Him and a couple of his friends were upstairs, and about seven kids came to the house, uninvited, and they were asked to leave by the person who rented the house," Mark tells us.
The group refused, and, Verville says, that's when things got physical and they started assaulting the man who asked them to leave.
"My son, trying to help, got hit from behind and his jaw was broken," stated Mark.
Mark's son and two of his friends were inured in the assault.
Cameron had his jaw broken in two places and underwent three hours of surgery.
"It's a terrible thing to watch your son go through that, and it was totally unnecessary," continued Mark.
Although his son is back home, the process to recovery is just beginning.
Cameron needs to have his mouth wired shut for four more weeks.
"It takes a physical toll on him, and a mental toll, because he has to eat through a straw, and it's a tough thing for me to see and him to do as well," says Mark.
Mark tells Western Mass News that he reached out to the Springfield Police Department and a detective is now assigned to the case.
With no description of those responsible, he's hoping that, if someone knows something about what happened that night, they come forward.
"We really need to find out who did this, because we don't want it to happen to someone else," added Mark.
Springfield Police tell us that this remains under investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Mark directly at 860-322-7610 or Springfield Police Department Detective Tim Shink at 413-787-6313.
