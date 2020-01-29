AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Three days after the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others, people across western Mass continue to mourn, this as many now try to honor his legacy as a father, with the saying #GirlDad trending online.
Many in the country are still in a state of shock after learning of that fatal helicopter crash.
In a way, it's uniting everyone of all backgrounds, but specifically the dads out there who are proud to have daughters, just like Kobe did.
Inside the Mullins Center at UMass, usually you’ll find fans cheering and chanting, rooting their team, but at Wednesday night’s game, it began on a much more somber note, with a moment of silence to remember Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, and the other seven killed in a helicopter crash.
The game went on as planned, with Glen DeFrance from Connecticut there to watch with his wife and three daughters.
“Since he joined the league from high school, I watched him and always admired Kobe as a player," DeFrance tells us.
He says as a “girl dad”, he was in shock when he heard the news that he was involved in the crash, news that only became worse after learning his daughter was also on board.
“I can’t imagine the last moments that Kobe had on that helicopter with his daughter, knowing that they were going down, what went through his mind, what he said to her the last minute or two," stated DeFrance.
But DeFrance says it’s important to have these moment of silences to honor Kobe’s legacy, which he says isn’t just his performance on the court, but his role as a father that was incredibly active in his daughters’ lives.
After Kobe’s death, the #GirlDad now making its rounds, with several of you, our Western Mass News dad viewers, sending in pictures of you with your daughters, so we asked you what’s your favorite part about being a girl dad?
Alex Medina telling us, “My favorite part is knowing that I am her protector, her teacher, and her supporter all in one."
Kyntrel D'Shawn Rogers saying, “My daughter literally changed my life. She makes me strive to be a better person, better father, every day. She’s my happiness."
Rei solivan saying his daughter, Melaya, is his greatest gift, and that “I remember one time we went to Patriots training camp many years ago. They had kids kick a field goal. None of the boys were able to kick that football through. Melaya looked at me and said, 'Watch this dad.' She kicked that ball right through! She was proud. I was proud."
Tonight, Vanessa Bryant has put out a statement on her Instagram with a picture saying in part:
“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”
Vanessa went on to say that she’s devastated for the other families that lost loved ones and that they ask for respect and privacy as they navigate their new reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.